‘I’m happy to be alive’: Bellingham woman on the mend after being zapped by lightning

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bellingham woman was zapped by lightning from inside her home as storms rolled through Wednesday.

Renee Rovedo said her daughter-in-law Shelby Kloph was struck as she switched on a lamp while working from home. The force of the electricity threw the 23-year-old’s body back.

“All of a sudden I felt a huge boom. I saw an extremely white, bright light that has now affected my vision, and I flew back,” Kloph said.

“She was laying across the couch all rigid. She couldn’t feel anything. It was like pins and needles going up both arms, “Rovedo recalled. “She was in a lot of pain just screaming.”

Other family members were inside the home at the time of this incident. No one else was hurt.

“She’s got two little ones too. So thank God they weren’t there when it happened,” Rovedo said.

Her daughter-in-law was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and is expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m happy to be alive and I am happy I am coming home to my children tonight,” Kloph said. “I’m in a lot of pain. I am very tired. I am having trouble seeing. But, I’m here, and I get to see my children and that is all that matters.”

Rovedo continued to say that while she is not sure where the lightning struck exactly, her home has been struck before.

“In 2002 it was hit and we had a small house fire later that night. It hit a gas line. I don’t know if it traveled down the line and festered behind the walls slowly it burned,” she explained.

