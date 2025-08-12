HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - While reassuring every person inside an overturned van, an off-duty Massachusetts state police trooper, Robert McCarthy, pulled each passenger from their seat to safety.

“People were just crying, they were terrified,” McCarthy said. “Its a traumatic situation for anyone to be in a car accident.”

It was July 24 and McCarthy, dressed in shorts and flip flops, was headed to a pool with his family. They happened to drive by a car crash in Hanover.

“Instinctively I just got out of the car and started running,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy says everyone got out of the car with its airbags deployed. The van, carrying nine people, including special needs adults from the Cardinal Cushing Center, was on its side and packed with passengers.

“I sprinted up there, told them who I was, said ‘I’m off-duty. I’m here to help,'” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he climbed through the windshield, which another good Samaritan broke, and led each person through the glass.

“You know be calm, cool, collected, let them know who you are, let them know everything is gonna be okay,” McCarthy said. “They took my hand. I got them out … whoever was mobile, then the others in seatbelts.”

Some of the rescue was captured on video, as Hanover police officers arrived with body cameras rolling.

“What he did was bring calm to chaise and we’re very appreciative of that,” Hanover Police Chief Timothy Kane said.

Now, Kane is thanking the off-duty trooper for his selfless actions.

“I was very impressed with the way he took command of the situation, even on an off day,” Kane said.

Everyone was okay, just suffering cuts, bumps, and bruises, thanks in large part to McCarthy’s actions.

“I was happy I could be there to help, but anyone of us would have done it,” McCarthy said.

