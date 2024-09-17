BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for the suspect in a Dorchester shooting Monday night that left a 2-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

A woman in her 20s was also injured in the shooting, though her condition not as serious as the young child’s.

“There’s no possible reason for violence in our city, especially when it comes to young people and our very young children,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. “I’m horrified to have heard of the news.”

Police said the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Authorities were made away both by shot spotter activation and by 911 calls reporting a baby shot.

Upon arrival, police found the woman and baby suffering from gun shot wounds at an outdoor crime scene. Both were transported to the hospital; the baby’s injuries are life-threatening, while the woman’s are not.

Fatima Depina Ortiz, the woman’s mother and child’s grandmother, said she was grateful that both were alive.

“God is so good,” she said.

Ortiz described her young grandson as a good child.

“Very happy baby. Very nice baby. So happy every day, I can’t complain. Loves family,” Ortiz said.

As police search for the shooter, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox expressed his outrage at the violent attack.

“This is a pretty heinous act in general, pretty cowardly,” Cox said. “I can’t think of any reason someone would shoot a female and a young child for any reason so we really need the public’s help and support on this one.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

“These are now community members who will be impacted, families that are going to live with trauma,” Wu said. “We’re pushing out every resource that we can, particularly to make sure there is accountability in this case.”

Detectives were reviewing Ring camera footage from homes in the area later Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

