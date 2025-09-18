BOSTON (WHDH) - On Thursday night, the steps of the Statehouse by Boston Common will be transformed into a place of remembrance where hundreds will come together and pay tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was assassinated last week on Utah Valley University campus. Organizer Brian Foley says this is something bigger than politics.

“Its important to have a peaceful vigil and a true peaceful vigil,” Foley said. “The whole goal of this isn’t to get up and attack the left and say ‘the right is right’ or ‘the left is wrong,’ the whole point is to just get up and say ‘I’m human, you’re human, we all need to get along and remember that it’s politics, it’s not worth someone’s life.”

Foley organized the event ahead of this weekend’s funeral in Arizona. He said that Thursday night’s event will feature prayers and a chance for people to leave a lasting mark.

“We really want people to write letters of hope and messages to Charlie, but we also want people to write their grievances because we’re going to be at the Statehouse and it’s going to be a symbolic display,” Foley said. “So if you voted for the audit, if you voted no on four, yes on three, for example, whatever your political grievance is, to follow up on Charlie Kirk’s message. Speak your truth, be unafraid.”

Thursday’s vigil comes after a community vigil in Draper Park in Milford Wednesday night . Foley says in between grief and reflection there is hope. He hopes that even when divisions run deep, unity can still bring everyone together.

“This is just an event to get together as humans and show that the democrats and the republicans can stand together for at least two hours in this city,” Foley said.

