‘I’m in shock’: Brother of man shot to death outside Everett bar speaks as murder suspect faces judge

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) – A New Hampshire man charged in the shooting death of an Everett man outside a bar Saturday night pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday.

Charles Demos, 29, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was arraigned in Malden District Court in connection with the death of Jarrod Harris, 43.

A second suspect in Harris’ death, 30-year-old David Landry, was arraigned earlier this week on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and possession of a firearm without a license.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Demos got into a fight with Harris after they and other people left the Karma Lounge shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 21.

During the fight, prosecutors say, Demos went to a car parked nearby and got a firearm, chasing Harris while firing the gun four times and striking Harris twice.

An emotional Rashan Harris, the victim’s older brother, spoke out after Demos’ court proceeding.

“It’s just a senseless crime. I can’t believe it. I’m in shock really,” Rashan said. “Jarrod was a really good guy. I’m going to miss him for the rest of my life.”

Rashan says he hopes Demos “rots in jail” for his alleged role in the death of his brother.

Both suspects are being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next month.

