‘I’m in tears’: Patriots star Patrick Chung announces retirement from football

New England Patriots' Patrick Chung speaks with members of the media during a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star Patrick Chung on Thursday announced his retirement from football after 11 seasons in the NFL.

In an Instagram post, Chung wrote, “I want to say thank you to the Patriots organization, my family, my fans, coaches, just everyone. “I’m in tears writing this but I’ve decided to hang up the cleats. Bill, Mr. Kraft (mean mug) thank you for giving the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years. I love you.”

He also credited coach Bill Belichick for teaching him “life on and off the field.”

Chung was a versatile safety on the Patriots defense over the years, tallying 11 career interceptions, 719 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 5 fumble recoveries.

The 33-year-old veteran sat out last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chung won three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.

