NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - 7’s Steve Cooper is in Newburyport Monday morning, where road crews were working to remove the 20 inches of snow that was already on the ground.

Another 2-4 inches is expected to fall in the community before the storm moves out Monday afternoon.

“Love Newburyport,” Max Lane said, a former offensive lineman for the New England Patriots. “I’m just trying to find a coffee, that’s all I’m trying to find.”

Residents could be seen starting the snow removal process on sidewalks and driveways.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on the storm.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)