WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod man is so confident in the ability of his favorite basketball team that he recently got a 2022 Boston Celtics world champions banner tattooed on his arm.

Jack Bienvenue, 18, of Wellfleet, says he got the inspirational tattoo on an impulse.

“I’m just very confident in this team this year, the chemistry we have, and how much fun we’re having,” Bienvenue told 7NEWS.

Bienvenue visited his local tattoo parlor and his artist delivered on his request.

The high school senior shared a photo of his new ink on social media and the post excited Celtics fans across New England, but his mother wasn’t exactly pleased.

“I came home with it and my mom was a little shocked to say the least,” Bienvenue explained.

Bienvenue says he attends many Celtics games and always dresses like a superfan.

“I’m always on the jumbotron. I’m always introducing myself to people over there,” he said. “It’s more like a family at the Garden once you get to be there more often.”

While the tattoo has taken his fandom to the next level, there is still the possibility of the Celtics losing this season.

“That’s the million dollar question. I actual got a plan,” Bienvenue said.

Bienvenue says he’ll just wait until the Celtics do win a title to get the tattoo updated if Boston falls short of his prediction.

