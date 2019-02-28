‘I’m not a criminal’: Woman accused of knocking off man’s MAGA hat inundated with threats

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brazilian immigrant who is facing deportation after being taken into ICE custody Tuesday after allegedly knocking a “Make America Great Again” hat off of a man at a restaurant in Falmouth told 7News that she’s been inundated with death threats.

Bryton Turner, 23, told police that Rosiane Santos, 41, messed with his “MAGA” hat a few times before he took out his phone and began recording at the restaurant. He said Santos asked the bartender at Casa Vallarta to “poison this kid’s drink.”

Santos says she is now getting threats on her phone even though she was released from custody when the court realized she has pending green card applications.

“Rosie, you have inspired me to go and buy a MAGA hat. I’d like to see you confront me with that hat on. I’d love that. You don’t even (expletive) belong here,” a threatening voicemail that Santos shared said.

Santos says she now fears for her life.

“It’s scary. It’s like I feel that my life is in danger,” she said.

Police said Santos told arresting officers that she was upset that Turner was wearing the hat in a Mexican restaurant. She also said she had a few mojitos that night and admitted that her behavior was unacceptable.

“I regret my actions. I do. I should never do that. I will never do that again,” she said.

After being charged with assault by Falmouth police, Santos says ICE took her into custody and fitted her with a GPS tracking device.

“I do feel like a criminal. I’m not a criminal,” she said.

Santos moved to the United States when she was 16 and later married an American man. Her siblings and parents have since become citizens. She hopes to soon have legal status.

“She has applied appropriately (for a green card), she hasn’t gotten on anybody’s radar,” said Drew Segadelli, a criminal defense attorney. “She’s on a waiting list.”

Santos says she has learned her lesson and hopes that other immigrants will ignore those who were MAGA hats.

