BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) patient with a rare heart condition spoke about his experience climbing Mount Everest.

Peter Horsman, a Seattle native and avid mountain climber, was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and was told he’d have to give up climbing.

However, a specialist at MGH felt differently and worked with him to get back out in the mountains and achieve his new goal, to climb the world’s tallest mountain.

“I want to climb Everest,” said Horsman. “I’m 51, I’m not getting any younger. I should go do it.”

Horsman completed his goal in May 2023, and not only that, but went onto climb Mount Lhotse the very next day.

He became the first Dutch person ever to summit the two mountains in 24 hours.

