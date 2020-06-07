“I’m not going to risk my life:” Enes Kanter says players fear return to the court

Boston Celtics star Enes Kanter says some NBA players aren’t yet ready to return to the court.

Kanter said players from other teams are concerned about the risk of contracting coronavirus and aren’t sure if they want to play.

“They’re like, ‘It’s just a game. I’m not going to risk my life, I’m not going to risk my family’s life and put their life on the line to just go out there and play a game. I’m not going to play.'”

He said the concern is not coming from any of his fellow teammates.

This after the NBA and players approved a return to play proposal involving 22 teams.

