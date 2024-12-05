BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson said she’s staying put despite facing pressure to step down.

According to 7News sources she is under federal investigation, but she said her focus remains on serving her constituents.

“I’m not thinking about stepping down,” Fernandes Anderson told 7News as she arrived for work at City Hall. “I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the work.”

The councilor said she can not comment on the case, but did reflect on all the attention on her right now.

“Something like this is tough, right?” she said. “How would you feel if you were under something like this, right?”

Fernandes Anderson said the community sent her prayers and support.

“I can tell you how grateful I am for receiving so many positive, warm, heartfelt support from my constituents,” she said.

The councilor said she could not comment when asked if she was receiving the same support from her fellow council members.

Fernandes Anderson said she is focused on creating affordable commercial space, home ownership opportunities, and improving educational facilities.

“This is not about me,” she said. “When you come into politics and you think its a job, you have a responsibility and you want to do it with your heart, with care but it humbles you.”

When pressed about what federal investigators are looking for, or if she did anything wrong, Fernandes Anderson wouldn’t budge.

“I can not comment on the case itself,” she said. “I can not comment on it at all.”

