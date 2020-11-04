‘I’m optimistic about this outcome’: Biden tells supporters to ‘keep the faith’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told supporters to “keep the faith” as ballots continued to be counted in the 2020 presidential election, placing his trust in ongoing ballot counts.

Biden and President Donald Trump are neck and neck in both the popular vote and the Electoral College, as several swing states remain in question. Speaking after midnight, Biden told supporters that he was confident in victory.

“We believe we are on track to win this election,” Biden said. “We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished.”

The 2020 election saw large amounts of mail-in and absentee ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Biden said he would not give up until all ballots were tallied.

“It ain’t over until every ballot is counted,” Biden said, focusing on swing states like Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania. “It’s gonna take time to count votes, but we’re gonna win Pennsylvania.”

