BOSTON (WHDH) - A hockey player from Milton Academy lost feeling from his waist down after a hockey accident back in September. Now, on his road to recovery, he is working to make sure he walks again one day.

Jake Thibeault was just starting his senior year and was playing for a summer travel team when the accident happened. He said he remembers the moments before everything changed on the ice.

“I don’t have any memory of the complete accident. The shift before my injury, I skated down the left side, cut to the middle, I scored, and then I remember going on face-off, and then I don’t remember much from there,” he explained.

His family said at the time, he suffered a spinal cord injury, a small brain bleed and lost all feeling in his legs.

“The surgeon walked in, he was standing to my left, and I just asked him, “Am I gonna walk again?” And he said to me, “Your chances are low,” and I was like, ‘I’m ready to fight,” said Jake.

Fight he has. Jake has been working with a team at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown to get back on his feet.

“Spaulding was phenomenal,” he said. “I can remember the first day, one of the therapists had me right on a tilt table. I had little dumbbells in my hands and I was right to work. I would not be in the condition and physical state that I am without where Spaulding got me.”

Jake’s parents said they could not be more proud of their son and Spaulding could not have been more accomodating. The family was allowed to move into an apartment nearby so they could focus on helping Jake get stronger.

“Every single day he wakes up and he says, ‘It’s a new day, Mom, let’s go,” said Tracy Thibeault.

“With no quit, and with a desire to reach my new goal, it’s bound to happen. I was that close to reaching my goal for hockey, and now it’s to walk,” said Jake.

Jake says he has a list. First, he’s going to walk, then run and then skate. He told 7NEWS he refuses to lose.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)