‘I’m ready to roll’: Rob Gronkowski cleared from concussion protocol ahead of Super Bowl

(WHDH) — New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol, just days before Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Gronkowski had been under the league’s careful watch ever since suffering a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit in the AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was diagnosed with a concussion following the game.

The tight end’s status for Sunday’s game was questionable as he was a limited participant in practice all week. He was listed as a full participant in practice Thursday.

“I’m cleared. I’m ready to roll,” Gronkowski told 7’s Joe Amorosino. “I’m super excited to be out there.”

Gronkowski says he prepared as if he was going to play in the Super Bowl all along.

“I knew I was going to be playing the whole time,” Gronkowski said. “I was obviously being cautious too.”

Gronkowski credited his doctors for allowing him to heal quickly and get back to full speed.

“The doctors that they had, I think they did a great job in preparing me to get back out on the field,” Gronkowski said. “I’m happy to be back out there with the boys.”

Gronkowski led all tight ends during the regular season with 1,083 receiving yards.

The Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles square off at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.

