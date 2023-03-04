BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is counting her blessings after she came inches away from being struck by a falling ceiling tile at the MBTA’s Harvard Station.

“Physically I’m fine, but I’m really shaken up,” Cianna Navarro told 7’s Julianna Mazza.

“I was just walking and the next thing I know, the ceiling is coming crashing down in front of me. I was definitely just in a state of shock, not knowing what had happened or was happening,” she added of the moment the 20 to 25-pound ceiling panel came crashing down at her feet.

The MBTA has begun removing some ceiling panels at its stations in response to the incident.

In a statement, MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said, “I am thankful and relieved that there were no injuries as a result of this accident…” The panel, he said, likely fell because it was corroded by a water leak.

Navarro said she thinks the panels should have been removed sooner.

“It’s another layer of fear that’s added onto my commute, having to worry and look over my shoulder or look over my head. My life shouldn’t have to be put in danger for them to make necessary changes,” she said.

