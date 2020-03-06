‘I’m shaky’: Fight onboard plane heading to Boston leaves passengers rattled

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fight onboard an American Airlines plane that landed at Boston’s Logan International Airport late Thursday night left passengers rattled.

Passenger Lauren Hill says she had returned to her seat after using the restroom about an hour and a half before landing in Boston from Los Angeles when she found a woman sitting next to her who wasn’t there before.

Hill described the woman as being agitated and hostile, saying, “Literally out of nowhere, she used profanities, swearing at me and basically asking me to get out of the seat. I couldn’t because the drink cart was right there. When I finally did get out of the way, she got up and she got past me and she’s screaming, ‘I’m gonna ‘f’ you up. I’m gonna do this’ at me and at people in front of me.”

Passenger Keith Belshaw heard the commotion and asked a flight attendant what happened.

“I thought it was maybe drug mulling, or something, I had no idea. She said that she had hit someone,” he recalled.

Hill says the flight attendants moved the woman away from her.

“The flight attendants were great. They put things in her way and got her to the back of the plane and I sat down in my seat and I was like, ‘Please don’t let her sit here again,'” she continued.

Once the plane landed, Massachusetts State Police troopers got onboard and interviewed the parties involved.

“They came onboard; walked right to the back where the woman who was taken into custody was,” Belshaw said. “They got her; they didn’t put her in cuffs or anything, they just escorted her out nice and quiet.”

State police say the captain of the flight chose not to press charges and no arrests were made.

Hill told 7NEWS that she was relieved that encounter was over.

“I’m shaky but it’s totally fine, I mean, stuff happens,” she said.

