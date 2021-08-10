YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The murder trial for a man accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018 continued Tuesday with testimony from the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, who read text messages that she received from him moments after he allegedly opened fire on the officer.

Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, faces a first-degree murder charge in Barnstable Superior Court in connection with Gannon’s death.

Gannon, 32, the department’s K-9 officer, was killed in April 2018 while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant for a possible probation violation at a Barnstable home. Gannon’s dog, Nero, was also shot but survived.

Latanowich, described by prosecutors as a career criminal with a lengthy record, is also facing other charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, firearm possession without a license, and mistreating/interfering with a police dog.

Prosecutors say Latanowich was hiding in the attic and that officers warned him that they were coming in, making multiple announcements.

Crystal Bearse, the mother of Latanowich ‘s daughter took the stand, telling the court that her former partner sent her many incriminating texts after Gannon was fatally shot.

“They got me surrounded,” I’m shooting it out,” and “It’s too late” were some of the texts that Bearse read aloud.

Defense attorney Joseph Krowski argued that the officers didn’t handle the search for his client properly.

Krowski told the court last week that his client acted in self-defense and was afraid for his life because the officers were the aggressors.

Prosecutors have stated that evidence presented during the trial will prove that Latanowich is guilty of committing the murder with deliberate premeditation.

Latanowich has pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail since his arrest.

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks and as many as 60 witnesses could take the stand before the jury gets the case.

