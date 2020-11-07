‘I’m so excited’: Revelers in Somerville ready for Biden administration

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - People celebrating President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory in Somerville said they were relieved by his win over Donald Trump and wanted him to tackle health and social issues when he takes office.

Jen Douglas, who was celebrating in Davis Square, said Biden’s win rejuvenated her.

“I feel like I’ve de-aged a hundred years, this morning I woke up feeling like another day of waiting,” Douglas said, adding she was happy that Kamala Harris was also elected as vice president. “I’m so excited, especially that it’s a woman of color. It’s about time.”

Supporters at the celebration said they already had hopes for Biden to tackle big issues.

“I’d like to see universal healthcare, I think that should be a top priority,” said Matthew Pulen of Medford.

“I want him to tackle racial injustice, be able to tackle some policies that can help people of color,” said John Kmetz of Arlington.

And they wanted Biden to take stronger action against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to see more lockdowns. I want to see more testing, definitely more testing,” said Ted Petrosky of Medford.

