NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A special party was held for a Massachusetts woman celebrating a major milestone Wednesday: her 113th birthday.

Herlda Senhouse, who may be the state’s oldest resident, was born the same year as Lucille Ball and Ronald Reagan. William Howard Taft was president and construction on Fenway Park was just beginning.

“She’s a lovely person and very kind and very giving, very inspirational,” said Margaret Robinson, a friend of Senhouse’s. “Absolutely a wonderful person.”

Robinson said she and the birthday girl still go out every month to get manicures and pedicures.

Surrounded by loved ones at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham, “Aunt Herlda” was honored with a special cane given to the oldest resident of her hometown of Wellesley. Born in West Virginia, Senhouse moved to Massachusetts at a young age.

“I’m so happy,” Senhouse said on turning 113 years old. “It’s awesome.”

A fan of the slot machines, she said she’s looking forward to her next trip to the casino.

As for the secret to her longevity? Senhouse credits one thing that she said contributed to a more stress-free life:

“I didn’t have children,” she said, laughing.

