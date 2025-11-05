MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who lost everything in Monday’s fire at a joint apartment and restaurant building in Milford shared how he escaped the flames, and was able to save his two pet cats.

James “Sully” Sullivan said he was working a shift downstairs from his apartment at the Turtle Tavern on the building’s first floor when all of a sudden smoke filled the room.

He said he ran upstairs to his home and managed to save his kitten Romeo, but the heavy smoke forced him to leave his other cat Lavinia behind.

“It happened so fast, and it took everything. My cat was in there the whole time, smoky fire,” said Sullivan.

In just 15 minutes, Sullivan watched his home and place of work burn through.

Sullivan said his wife Michelle begged firefighters to go back inside for their beloved tabby cat who remained inside.

“They went back in, I was so grateful and they found her by the window tryng to get some air I think,” she said. “And they brought her back out to us and I was so thankful to hear her cry, all we got out of the fire was our cats.”

Lavinia survived, but remains at the pet hospital.

The Sullivans were only left with the clothes on their back. Though they don’t know what the coming days will bring, they said they are thankful to those who have helped already.

“Now reality is hitting and its like what do we do now,” said Sullivan. “Right now it’s just touch and go, this is the first day after it happened. I’m still in shock.”

There is a GoFundMe to donate to the Sullivan family here.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)