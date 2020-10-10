‘I’m still that girl who used to clean’: Mass. woman urges humility after moving from custodian to nurse practitioner

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A local nurse’s Facebook post tracking her career path has gone viral, she’s reminding people to stay humble and treat each other with kindness.

Jaines Andrades recently posted a photo of her employee ID cards at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she’s worked since she was a teenager. After starting with the company as a janitor, she became a registered nurse in 2014 and is now a nurse practitioner specializing in trauma surgery.

“I started at Baystate when I was 19. at one point I dreamed of the position I have today,” Andrades said. “I remember those times where I saw interactions as a custodian to remind myself that everyone’s human.”

She said she hopes her journey serves as a reminder that everyone deserves respect.

“Your academic success or your professional success, obviously it deserves praise and you should be proud of that but it doesn’t make you a better person,” Andrades said. “As a human being I’m still, I’m still that girl who used to clean.”

