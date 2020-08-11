‘I’m tired of everyone’s baloney’: Mayor blasts boaters gathering together in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The mayor of Gloucester is blasting boaters who gathered together without social distancing over the weekend, saying they need to stop their “baloney” and behave safely.

Photos show boats on the Annisquam River tied up right next to each other, with more than 100 people gathered closely.

Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said boaters need to cooperate with safety rules to help curb the coronavirus spread.

“I’m tired of everyone’s baloney,” Theken said. “If you want to go in the ocean, respect it. Just because it’s open doesn’t mean it’s all yours.”

Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley says they’ve been patrolling with the Coast Guard and the environmental police but that handing out fines is next to impossible.

He added that the goal is to get people to use common sense and realize the virus is still a major problem.

“Some of this comes down to taking personal responsibility and learning how to keep yourself and your own family safe,” Conley said.

The police department says patrols will continue on the river throughout the rest of summer.

