‘I’m tired of everyone’s baloney’: Mayor unloads on boaters gathering together in Gloucester

The mayor of Gloucester is blasting boaters who gathered together without social distancing over the weekend, saying they need to stop their “baloney” and behave safely.

Photos show boats on the Annisquam River tied up right next to each other, with more than 100 people gathered closely. Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said boaters need to cooperate with safety rules.

“I’m tired of everyone’s baloney,” Theken said. “If you want to go in the ocean, respect it. Just because it’s open doesn’t mean it’s all yours.”

Officials said law enforcement would patrol the river area to encourage social distancing.