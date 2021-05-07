‘I’m very fortunate to be here’: Man survives fiery boat explosion in Florida

A Florida man escaped a fiery boat explosion with only minor burns and bruises, officials said Friday.

Burt Kopela was knocked unconscious when his boat exploded and burst into flames on Dinner Key Marina in Coconut Grove, Florida while he was trying to fix the engine. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and released only a few hours later.

“All that I remember is turning the key to try to start the motor a second time, but it exploded,” Kopela said.

Kopela’s son, who was nearby on another boat, heard the explosion and rushed to help his dad.

“I got up and I rolled over, in the water still, and he helped me into the boat and I was crying and screaming,” said Kopela.

The Florida man cut the boat next to his free to prevent it from also catching on fire. Kopela then drove himself up to the ramp to meet emergency rescue crews.

“I’m very fortunate to be here,” Kopela said. “Luckily my son was close enough to come by and pick me up and get me out of the water.”

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

