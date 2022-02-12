BOSTON (WHDH) - As Russia builds up troops on Ukraine’s border, local residents with families back in their home country are worried for their relatives’ safety.

Russia has moved more than 100,00 troops near the Ukranian border and has run military exercises in neighboring Belarus, stoking fears of invasion. Alona and Anton Popova have lived in the United States with their daughter for five years, but still have family and friends back in Ukraine.

“They are trying to live a regular life, but its hard, because you need to … be prepared for the unexpected,” Alona said. “For me, it’s very hard to talk about it… I’m very worried about them.”

To show their support, they’re taking part in a national day of Ukranian solidarity at Christ the King church in Jamaica Plain next weekend, with a mass, motorcade and candelight vigil.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)