iMessage conversations making a lot less sense? iPhone users report problems

(WHDH) — Have your Apple iMessage conversations been showing up out of order, leaving you confused and frustrated? You’re not the only one dealing with the annoyance, but there is an apparent fix for it.

Many iMessage users have recently reported a bug that’s been causing texts to appear in a different order than they were sent.

Below is an example of the text issue shared by an iPhone user on Twitter:

I hate this iPhone update. Putting texts all out of order 🙄 pic.twitter.com/T0HGqdEzeJ — Katie Francia (@K_LFrancia) January 13, 2018

Thousands of others have voiced displeasure with Apple, citing the same issue.

Why are all my texts appearing out of order? @Apple — Courtney Jones (@_courtjones) January 22, 2018

100% ready to leave @Apple and the iPhone behind, but I’ve trapped myself due to buying an Apple Watch. Here’s to daily dealing with:

-screen freezes

-texts being out of order

-my own texts showing up as a missed text

-terrible battery

-no storage

-requests for iCloud passwords — Troy (@ivyleaguereport) January 22, 2018

The same iMessages appear in the same conversation, but according to complaints, both users see the messages in a different order.

So is there a fix for the bug? Both Apple and iPhone users on Twitter claim the new iOS 11.2.5 update corrects the issue.

Latest iOS and macOS updates fix that annoying bug that put texts in the Messages app out of order. pic.twitter.com/5tjzy0YLk0 — Sam Lisker (@slisker) January 23, 2018

