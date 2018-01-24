iMessage conversations making a lot less sense? iPhone users report problems

(WHDH) — Have your Apple iMessage conversations been showing up out of order, leaving you confused and frustrated? You’re not the only one dealing with the annoyance, but there is an apparent fix for it.
Many iMessage users have recently reported a bug that’s been causing texts to appear in a different order than they were sent.
Below is an example of the text issue shared by an iPhone user on Twitter:
Thousands of others have voiced displeasure with Apple, citing the same issue.
The same iMessages appear in the same conversation, but according to complaints, both users see the messages in a different order.
So is there a fix for the bug? Both Apple and iPhone users on Twitter claim the new iOS 11.2.5 update corrects the issue.
