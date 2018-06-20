Immigrant activists protesting separation of migrant families in front of Mass. State House

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Immigrant activists rallied in front of the Massachusetts State House to protest President Donald Trump’s administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition and other groups gathered at the State House steps Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. with signs. They planned to march into the government building as part of the protest.

Organizers say the rally is meant to call attention to the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gov. Charlie Baker spoke with 7News before the protests, saying that the current policy of separating children from their parents is “cruel and inhumane.”

“I refuse to believe that there’s not a way to keep our borders secure and, at the same time, ensure that you don’t have to separate kids from their parents,” he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has drafted an executive action for Trump that would direct her department to keep families together after they are detained crossing the border illegally. She was at the White House where Trump told reporters he would be “signing something” shortly.

Organizers also hope that the rally urges Massachusetts lawmakers to approve protections for immigrants.

The state Senate passed a budget amendment that would, among other things, prohibit local police from asking someone about their immigration status unless required by law. But Baker has threatened to veto the measure.

“No hate! No fear! Immigrants are welcome here!” pic.twitter.com/DMb8MTGGSx — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) June 20, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)