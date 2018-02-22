BOSTON (AP) — Haitian and Salvadoran immigrants are suing President Donald Trump over the administration’s decision to end special protections that have allowed them to live and work in the U.S.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston on Thursday claims the administration’s move was racially motivated. It cites comments made by the Republican.

The immigrants from Haiti and El Salvador had been given temporary protective status in the U.S. The humanitarian program provides relief for people from countries experiencing armed conflicts, natural disasters and other challenges.

The Trump administration said conditions in the countries have improved.

The administration last year also ended protections for Nicaraguans and is expected to make a decision later this year for Hondurans.

The NAACP filed a similar lawsuit last month on behalf on behalf of immigrants from Haiti.

