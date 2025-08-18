BOSTON (WHDH) - Immigration advocates filed a federal lawsuit in Massachusetts, challenging the Trump administration’s decision to end a key asylum program.

Under President Biden, immigrants could schedule appointments at the border through CBP One, a federally funded app.

Those who qualified were vetted by border patrol agents and granted temporary parole.

President Trump shut down the app during his first day in office, saying it was a gateway to illegal immigration.

The Department of Homeland Security sent letters to people in the U.S. who were granted parole in April, telling them to leave the country immediately.

7NEWS obtained a copy of the letter from the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, one of the groups that filed suit.

It reads, “DHS is now exercising its discretion to terminate your parole… If you do not depart the united states immediately you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States.”

Advocates say because the federal government granted parole on a case by case basis, it can only revoke parole the same way.

Immigration advocates estimate ending the program affects hundreds of thousands of migrants nationwide, including a large community in Massachusetts.

Over 900,000 using the CBP One app were granted parole during its operation.

Immigration advocates say the decision to end the parole program creates a culture of chaos and fear.

