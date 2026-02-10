MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An immigration removal case against a Tufts University doctoral student is over.

Rumeysa Ozturk’s lawyers said an immigration judge has ended removal proceedings.

Ozturk was arrested by ICE agents in Somerville in March for writing an op-ed in the Tufts student newspaper about the war in Gaza, part of the Trump administration’s effort to target and deport international students and activists involved in pro-Palestinian advocacy.

She was held in an ICE detention facility for 45 days.

