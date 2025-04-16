CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Trump administration froze over $2B in grant money for Harvard. The freeze comes after Harvard refused to give in to the administration’s demands which included an end to diversity programs, admissions reforms, and banning masks at campus protests.

“Why are the American taxpayers subsidizing a university that has billions of dollars in the bank already?” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “And we certainly should not be funding a place where such grave anti-Semitism exists.”

Former Harvard President and the former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says all Americans will suffer if important research at Harvard and other universities loses funding.

“Look, it has a profound effect on all kinds of research programs, probably most, pressingly in some ways, research on curing diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease,” said Summers.

“You can care less about Harvard, I understand why most people would, but in the end it’s a lot bigger than Harvard. And Harvard is putting up a fight now that all Americans should get behind,” said Ryan Enos, Professor of Government at Harvard.

The university’s $60M contract with the NIH for a tuberculosis study has also been halted. The lead Harvard scientist tells 7NEWS because of that, scientists may be laid off.

She also says researchers may have to kill monkeys being used in a vaccine study because they won’t have funds to feed and care for them.

President Trump took to Truth Social suggesting he might take this battle further, writing in part, “Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting “Sickness?” Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!”

Boston Mayor Michell Wu said it’s important to see big institutions like Harvard stand up.

“What makes Boston strong, is what makes the country strong, and these are key industries that save lives and shape the future for generations to come,” said Wu.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)