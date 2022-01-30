(WHDH)–Thousands of people in Massachusetts remain in the dark and cold after Saturday’s nor’easter battered the Bay State with heavy snow and howling winds.

Peak wind gusts reached 82 mph in Wellfleet, 81 mph in West, 76 mph in Rockport, and 72 mph in Scituate on Saturday, according to 7News meteorologist Chris Lambert.

More than 53,000 homes and businesses remain without power as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

“The storm moved out last night, but we expect to be clearing more roads and MBTA facilities and working with our utilities throughout the day today and tomorrow,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito during a press conference Sunday morning.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials urged Bay Staters to remain off the roads Sunday as snow and ice operations also continue Sunday.

“As you know, the impacts of the storm are still being felt, especially by those residents and those businesses without power,” said MassDOT Secretary and Chief CEO Jamey Tesler during Sunday’s press conference. “As forecasted, this was a very challenging storm with heavy snowfall rates, strong wind gusts, and very low visibility.”

The National Weather Service declared the powerful winter storm to be a blizzard for Boston, Worcester, Marshfield, Hyannis, the Vineyard and many more communities around 6 p.m. meaning there had been falling or drifting snow, frequent wind gusts of 35 miles per hour or more and visibility was reduced to 1/4 miles or less for three hours or more.

