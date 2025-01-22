BOSTON (WHDH) - Many spoke Wednesday in front of the Boston City Council about the planned renovations to White Stadium and Franklin Park.

Some called it a crisis for residents and students, while others called it a clear win. Dr. Jean McGuire, 93, was among those who spoke at the meeting to put a stop to the plans.

“There’s nothing like a Franklin park tree — those trees are five blocks from our house. I walk there every day,” McGuire said.

In December, a lease deal was announced between the City of Boston and Boston Unity Soccer Partners to use the stadium as the new home for Boston’s National Women’s Soccer League franchise.

“I don’t think it’s shared space, I think it’s commercial space that puts money into certain people’s pockets,” McGuire said.

As of Wednesday, the price tag for the project has increased to roughly $100 million, up from the $50 million original estimate. Some Boston city councilors and community members worry about the rising cost and the impact on taxpayers.

“We believe we can renovate the existing White Stadium for the Boston Public Schools kids and not encroach on park land, take down 145 trees, lose two tennis courts, and create all of the challenges that this proposal creates,” said Karen Mauney-Brodek, president of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy.

Boston Unity Soccer Partners sent a letter to council members expressing excitement for the shared space, stating they would foot 50 percent of construction cost and annual maintenance. They went on to say the stadium would be used by the soccer league 10 percent of the time, with the other 90 percent reserved for the city, residents, and Boston Public Schools.

They wrote, “the new White Stadium complex promises to anchor youth sports in Boston with state-of-the-art facilities for multiple sports, as well as modern locker rooms, sports medicine, strength and conditioning for all students, and a much-desired community event space.”

Avery Esidale, the senior director of athletics for Boston Public Schools, said he’s excited about the renovation plans.

“This renovation and this project really changes the game for Boston Public Schools athletics, puts our kids in the position to be the athletes that they want to be,” Esidale said.

Beth Santos, who lives in Roxbury, said she is also passionate about the renovation plans.

“This stadium has been ignored for decades and we finally have an opportunity to do something about it,” she said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city hopes to have the renovations finished by 2026. There is also an ongoing lawsuit against the project.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)