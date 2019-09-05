Important information for DISH customers

Sunbeam Television Corporation, the parent company of WSVN-TV Channel 7, is currently negotiating a renewal of its carriage agreement with DISH. If negotiations aren’t successful, you won’t be able to receive Channel 7 after September 11th on DISH. You will be able to watch the station free over the air on Channel 7.1, and on other cable and video providers. Please register your concerns with DISH at 1-800-333-3474. We apologize for any inconvenience.

