Improper disposal of smoking materials to blamed for Stoughton house fire

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The improper disposal of smoking materials caused a house in Stoughton to go up in flames last week, resulting in a caregiver rescuing an elderly woman from the home, officials said.

Crews responding to reports of a house fire at 2026 Bay Road just before 7 p.m. last Wednesday learned that the blaze began on the four-season porch on the first floor, Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Laracy and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced.

A caregiver suffered a medical emergency after rescuing an elderly woman from the home, Laracy and Ostroskey added. He was transported to a local hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

Firefighters encountered a water supply issue while battling the fire after discovering that the street had no fire hydrants.

Crews from Stoughton, Sharon and Caton came to assist in the firefight with tankers full of water.

The rear of the home sustained significant damage.

