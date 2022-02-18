NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The improper storage of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at a New Haven clinic, which led to hundreds of people being told to get another jab, is an isolated incident of miscommunication, according to an internal review.

New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond said there was a lack of communication as to who was responsible for checking when the vaccine should have been moved from a freezer to a refrigerator, WTNH-TV reported. Bond said approximately 2,900 doses had been left in the freezer too long and 656 were administered to 625 people.

Officials have said the efficacy of the doses might have been diminished because vials containing the vaccine were kept at a temperature below what is recommended.

Bond said the 625 people who received the vaccine were cross-referenced with a state database and none have been identified as having contracted COVID-19. The database does not include the results of rapid at-home tests.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said a third-party investigation into the matter will begin on Monday. The Connecticut Department of Public Health is also investigating the incident and a report is expected next week.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)