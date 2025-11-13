FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Construction on improvements being made to the MBTA Commuter Rail station in Foxboro is ahead of schedule, officials said this week.

The $35 million project, in anticipation of next year’s World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium, will add multiple platforms for added capacity.

Work began in August and is expected to be completed before next summer.

Foxboro will host seven World Cup games.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)