Grab the rain gear! Some light showers are moving in as of this blog writing. Those showers are with us this evening. There’s still a chance for showers tomorrow. Then we’ll trend drier through the weekend.

Our storm from yesterday continues to move away from us. It has been spinning in the Gulf of Maine today. As it moves farther away, our weather conditions will slightly improve each day. We’ll still be under a trough, so that will pinwheel in some showers and a lot of clouds.

Tomorrow there’s a chance for some light showers in the morning. Then an isolated shower later in the day. It’s mostly cloudy with a slight breeze. The day starts off cool in the mid/upper 40s. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s/near 60. That’s still cool for this time of year. We should be in the upper 60s.

Sunday starts off cool again. There will be a lot of clouds, and it’s breezy with a wind out of the northwest. High temperatures do a bit better reaching the low/mid 60s.

I think Monday will be the pick of Memorial Day weekend! We’ll see more sunshine, and it’s a mainly dry day. Highs reach the upper 60s inland. The wind is light, so sea breezes develop keeping temperatures near 60 on the coast.

We’re 28 days away from the official start of summer! The weather the past few days has felt anything but summerlike. Highs next week will rebound nicely into the low 70s! I think the rain will stay until Friday. The humidity will creep back in as well.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black