In a jam: Kitten freed from jar, looking for ‘fur-ever’ home

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A kitten that was caught in a sticky situation is now looking for a “fur-ever” home.

Tara Kawczynski founder of Odd Cats Sanctuary said her friend in New Hampshire spotted a 5-month-old cat that had its head stuck inside a jar under her husband’s car earlier this month.

“They tried to approach her and she got spooked and she ran so they had to hunt her down,” she said. “It took about 12 hours.”

The couple eventually caught the frightened feline and were able to cut the jar off her bead before rushing her to the vet.

“Remarkably she only had wounds around her neck and her ears from that, nothing too serious,” Kawczynski said.

Kawczynski believes the kitten was looking for food when she got stuck.

“I’ve never seen this situation before we’ve seen lots of cats and kittens hurt, but I’ve never in my entire rescue career have heard of a situation like this,” she said.

It is unclear how long her head was stuck inside but Kawczynski said she was severely underweight and dehydrated when she was found.

The kitten is now recovering and will be brought to the Odd Cats Sanctuary for more care next week before being matched with her forever family.

“She probably will be nervous from the trauma so just be understanding and patient and if she’ll adapt to the indoors after experiencing the harsh street life,” Kawczynski said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)