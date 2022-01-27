METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - When the winter weather begins, neighbors on one Methuen street are going to be on their own for cleanup.

The city is prepping for the coming storm but, this time around, their plow trucks won’t be hitting Hampshire Street and residents are not happy.

“We’re gonna be in a mess,” said Jane who lives along the cul de sac. “When we get big, big storms like that, how is anybody gonna get in here?”

In his 10 plus years of living on Hampshire Street, Fred Youngs said he has never had to worry about his street being plowed but, he received a letter in the mail back in December that told him that was about to change.

In that letter, Mayor Neil Perry wrote in part: “The city deems that way to be private property and as such, the city has no obligation to plow the way…”

“That is a problem because there are people in this little area that have medical issues and we’re just concerned about whether or not emergency services can get through or not,” Youngs said.

While many neighbors said they don’t mind shoveling some of the snow themselves, they are concerned about just how much the Bay State is expected to get over the weekend.

“This storm is so big, I just don’t know what we’re gonna do,” said Youngs “I know it’s difficult to get plow drivers right now.”

Perry said while he sympathizes with the residents of Hampshire Street, he says it is city policy to leave private property unplowed.

