BOSTON (WHDH) - In Boston Thursday, a somber ceremony marked 24 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Mayor Michelle Wu was one of many local officials reading the names of the victims from Massachusetts at the State House.

At Fenway Park, the annual 9/11 blood drive kicked off in the morning, inviting community members to donate, one of many events happening in and around Boston commemorating the day.

Citywide moments of silence were held in New York City at 8:46 and 9:03 a.m., marking the time the north and south towers of the World Trade Center were hit by passenger airliners.

At the Pentagon, an American flag was unfurled followed by a moment of silence, with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in attendance as the names of those who died at that site were read aloud, each followed by the tolling of a bell.

In Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United flight 93 crashed after passengers fought back against the terrorists, a memorial was held to honor those lost.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)