COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Closing statements in the Brian Walshe murder trial kicked off Friday morning.

Walshe’s defense team rested their case Thursday morning without calling any witnesses in the 50-year-old’s murder trial. Walshe, of Cohasset, is charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe in January 2023.

Before the jury was called into court, Judge Diana Freniere asked the defense if Walshe planned to take the stand. Defense attorney Larry Tipton told the judge he would not.

Judge Freniere ruled on the prosecution’s motion to not allow jurors to hear that Walshe pleaded guilty to lying to police about his wife’s disappearance and moving her body. She said it is irrelevant to whether Walshe actually committed murder.

