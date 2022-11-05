QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A special ceremony honored America’s second First Lady Saturday.

The city of Quincy celebrated Abigail Adams, the Massachusetts-born wife of John Adams who is known as a pioneer in the women’s rights movement. She went on to become the country’s second-ever First Lady, and mother to America’s sixth president.

Saturday night, a statue was unveiled to honor her contributions. The 7 foot bronze sculpture now stands in Hancock Adams common.

“Abigail Adams had a deeper understanding of the moral foundation for this country than any other member of the founding generation,” Danielle Allen, a professor at Harvard University, said at the ceremony.

“I think it was President Truman who said that Abigail would’ve been a better president than her husband, John Adams,” Massachusetts Rep. Stephen Lynch said. “Far be it from a guy from Southie to come down here and start trouble, so I’m going to leave that decision to others.”

Adams’ voice and guidance in politics came at a time when women were excluded from voting, or getting an education.

“Abigail was especially passionate about education for girls,” Catherine Allgor, president of the Massachusetts Historical Society said. “She was acutely aware that her education was not equal to a mans.”

The statue was carved by the same sculptor who did the John Adams and John Hancock statues in the same common. Part of the park has been redesigned for the statue to be near artwork detailing Adams’ legacy.

