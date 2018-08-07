BOSTON (AP) — The Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano in next month’s Democratic primary in a Boston-area congressional district says if elected she’d likely vote the same as the incumbent would, but would “lead differently.”

Capuano and Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley agreed on many issues — including their contempt for many of the policies of President Donald Trump — during Tuesday’s debate at the University of Massachusetts’ Boston campus.

The first black woman elected to the council, Pressley is hoping to unseat Capuano, a 10-term Democrat who stressed his experience and progressive voting record during the one-hour debate.

The race has drawn renewed interest following the recent upset primary victory by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over 10-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in New York.

Pressley says she’ll fight against income inequality and racism.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)