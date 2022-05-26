MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Family and friends of a Medford mother who was found dead in a recycling bin earlier this week gathered Thursday night to find comfort inside the church she loved so dearly.

Those who knew and loved 61-year-old Barbara Novaes came together for a prayer service at Grace Church.

“This is all incredibly difficult for us but it means a lot for us to come together like this in grief and prayer,” said her friend Catherine Smith. “She was just so loving and kind and warm.”

Early Monday morning, Novaes’ son reported his mother missing after having not seen her since Sunday afternoon.

Police found Novaes’ body inside a recycling bin under the porch of her home several hours later. Although there were no obvious signs of trauma, her death is being considered suspicious.

Court documents obtained by 7NEWS found that she had recently applied for a restraining order against her estranged husband but, a week later sent an email requesting to withdraw that order.

“Barbara had a big footprint and a big impact on everyone that she knew so we’re really rallying around her family especially,” said Grace Church Rector Carol Morehead.

Morehead said this tragedy has shaken her congregation to its core.

“We’re really pulling together and at times like this, we really believe it’s our gift to one another to be gods hands and feet and put our arms around each other,” she said.

