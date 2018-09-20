In honor of National Coffee Day, Dunkin’ offering buy one get one coffee

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free hot coffee to customers who buy a hot coffee on National Coffee Day — Sept. 29.

Any customer who buys a hot coffee at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations will get one hot coffee of equal or lesser value for free, the Canton-based restaurant chain announced on Thursday.

“National Coffee Day is a chance for Dunkin’ to show appreciation for busy coffee fans by making it easy to recharge and reconnect with the people they run with, each and every day,” Dunkin’ Donuts Chief Marketing Officer Tony Weisman said. “With a second cup of Dunkin’ Hot Coffee on us, we encourage our guests to take this opportunity to treat a friend or family member to catch up over a cup of coffee on National Coffee Day.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)