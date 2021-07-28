CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Getting “carded” is taking on a whole new meaning as more and more businesses make the decision to require patrons to show proof of vaccination.

The Middle East restaurant and nightclub in Cambridge is the latest business to require their customers to present their vaccination cards before attending live shows dancing in the nightclub or sitting down to eat.

“We need to get vaccinated to protect the public and ourselves,” said owner Nabil Sater. “Everybody’s got to be vaccinated — band members, musicians, customers, club-goers and dining customers and staff, of course.”

This change will take effect starting on Wednesday.

Just around the block, The Plough and Stars is also requiring patrons to be vaccinated before coming to see their live shows.

“We started music about a month ago and we ask for proof for the shows,” the owner explained. “We haven’t been asking for proof for folks just coming in for a meal or sitting outdoors.”

The owner said the reaction from the public has been mostly positive so far.

“I think based on the Delta variant increasing its spread, I think its good for a lot of businesses,” said customer Dave Sheridan.

But some say they foresee others not being on board.

“I feel like it might cause some issues because I think it’s so polarized right now,” said customer Samuel Williams.

Even if those customers choose to stay away owners that spoke with 7NEWS say this decision is driven by safety and care for the communities they serve.

“Business, it doesn’t mean anything if people are going to get hurt and die,” Sater said. “So, we are in it to protect the community.”

