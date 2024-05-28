DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The federal agent who testified about flirty text messages he shared with Karen Read will be back on the stand in her murder trial Tuesday.

On Friday, Brian Higgins, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, testified he exchanged dozens of messages with Read in the weeks before her boyfriend’s death; he also told the jury that Read kissed him.

Prosecutors claim Read killed her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, by running him over with her SUV as she dropped him off at the party after a night of drinking in January 2022.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed,

Higgins was at a bar with Read, O’Keefe and others hours before O’Keefe death. He later attended a party at the home of Brian and Nicole Albert, where O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank the next morning.

A friend of Brian Albert, Higgins is on the list of people Read’s defense team believes could have beaten O’Keefe to death.

