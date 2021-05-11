In meeting with Biden, Baker pushes more walk-up vaccine clinics

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - In a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden and several fellow governors, Gov. Charlie Baker said he wanted to see more walk-in vaccine clinics to help fight COVID-19.

Biden held the event with governors who were “meeting the moment,” in terms of pushing back on the coronavirus, he said. Massachusetts is number 2 in the nation for per capita vaccine distribution, with 73 percent of adults having at least one dose and 88 percent of residents older than 75 having at least one dose.

And as the Pfizer vaccine was given emergency FDA approval for 12- to 15-year-olds, Baker told the president that walk-in clinics would be a game changer, especially for younger adults.

“As we move down the age quartiles here, being able to make this available in a bunch of locations recognizing not everyone work off a calendar and a schedule will be a big part in getting this done,” Baker said.

